A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Stanton County critically injured a Clarkson man.
Just after 6 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident involving a 32-year-old Clarkson man, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The accident occurred when an eastbound car on Highway 32 driven by Kenneth Saxton lost control for unknown reasons and went through the Highway 15 intersection and rolled into the north ditch, landing back on its wheels.
Saxton was removed from the wreckage and transported to the West Point hospital by Howells Rescue and later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment. Seatbelts did not appear to be in use, Unger said, and the vehicle was a total loss.