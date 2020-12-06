One-vehicle accident

A one-vehicle accident injured a Clarkson man Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 32.

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Stanton County critically injured a Clarkson man.

Just after 6 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident involving a 32-year-old Clarkson man, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The accident occurred when an eastbound car on Highway 32 driven by Kenneth Saxton lost control for unknown reasons and went through the Highway 15 intersection and rolled into the north ditch, landing back on its wheels.  

Saxton was removed from the wreckage and transported to the West Point hospital by Howells Rescue and later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment. Seatbelts did not appear to be in use, Unger said, and the vehicle was a total loss.

Tags

In other news

Fire guts historic church home to New York's Liberty Bell

Fire guts historic church home to New York's Liberty Bell

NEW YORK (AP) — A historic church in lower Manhattan that houses New York's Liberty Bell and whose congregation dates to the city's earliest days was gutted by a massive fire early Saturday that sent flames shooting through the roof.

Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast

Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast

WARREN, Mass. (AP) — The first big wintry storm of the season began dropping what forecasters say could be more than a foot of wet, heavy snow Saturday on parts of the Northeast, making travel treacherous and cutting off power to tens of thousands.