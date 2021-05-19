Riverpoint Square, located at the corner of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, officially opened on Wednesday morning, joining the city’s list of parks.
“I like this project a lot,” Mayor Josh Moenning said of the park. “It’s economic development, it’s community building and it’s going to attract a lot of people to the downtown.”
The Norfolk Farmers Market will be located at the square and a series of concerts will also take place there this summer.
The city received funds for the square from state grants and also partnered with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, which contributed $30,000 to the project, Moenning said.
“I want to thank the city for the partnership,” said LENRD General Manager Mike Sousek. “Altogether this is a great opportunity.”
Sousek said he sees the square between people living in rural and urban parts of the region, and as complementary to the riverfront redevelopment project, with the district also contributed funds toward.
Moenning also addressed concerns about parking for the farmers market.
“There’s parking in downtown Norfolk,” he said, noting there are around 200 parking spots near the square. “There’s plenty of parking. You might have to walk a few more feet than you’d like, but for most of us that’s probably a good thing.”