Riverpoint Square, located at the corner of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, officially opened on Wednesday morning, joining the city’s list of parks.

“I like this project a lot,” Mayor Josh Moenning said of the park. “It’s economic development, it’s community building and it’s going to attract a lot of people to the downtown.”

The Norfolk Farmers Market will be located at the square and a series of concerts will also take place there this summer.

The city received funds for the square from state grants and also partnered with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, which contributed $30,000 to the project, Moenning said.

“I want to thank the city for the partnership,” said LENRD General Manager Mike Sousek. “Altogether this is a great opportunity.”

Sousek said he sees the square between people living in rural and urban parts of the region, and as complementary to the riverfront redevelopment project, with the district also contributed funds toward.

Moenning also addressed concerns about parking for the farmers market.

“There’s parking in downtown Norfolk,” he said, noting there are around 200 parking spots near the square. “There’s plenty of parking. You might have to walk a few more feet than you’d like, but for most of us that’s probably a good thing.”

Tags

In other news

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer’s rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation’s most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages l…

Court list for May 19, 2021

Court list for May 19, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

New defibrillators put in use in Madison County

New defibrillators put in use in Madison County

Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle will soon be equipped with enhanced life-saving capabilities thanks to a partnership with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska State Patrol.