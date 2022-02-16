The City of Norfolk has received an award for concrete quality and workmanship related to a project on Braasch Avenue.
The Nebraska Concrete Paving Association (NCPA) recently presented the city with an award for improvements along Braasch Avenue between First and Fifth streets. The award falls under the Urban Streets category and is part of the NCPA Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards that recognize exceptional concrete quality and workmanship. The award presentation took place on Jan. 18 in Lincoln, according to a city press release.
In 2018, the City of Norfolk contracted with JEO Consulting Group to provide engineering services to reconstruct Braasch Avenue between First Street and Fifth Street, plus one-half block north on Fourth Street. In addition to street reconstruction, the project involved replacing the corridor’s water and sanitary sewer lines.
Above ground, landscaping was added through terraces, large planters and multiple new shade trees, providing Braasch Avenue with the same charm and appeal of neighboring Norfolk Avenue.
“Our goal was to successfully address the corridor’s deteriorating infrastructure and drainage issues while also creating a welcoming environment to support economic growth,” said Nathan Boone, transportation senior project manager at JEO.
With design completed, the project progressed to the construction phase in 2020. Despite challenges, including a construction delay because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed one week ahead of schedule. Braasch Avenue now stands as a 27-foot-wide street complete with turning lanes, parallel parking spaces and 11-foot sidewalks with dedicated lanes for bicyclists and pedestrian traffic.
“Braasch Avenue reconstruction was a complicated project in several ways,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “JEO played an integral role in the corridor’s transformation from unsafe, ugly and unwalkable to safe, orderly, green and pedestrian-friendly.”
Elkhorn Paving was the concrete paving contractor of the project, Gerhold Concrete was the concrete supplier and Penro Construction was the general contractor.