Norfolk owns its own electrical system, leasing it to the Nebraska Public Power District.
In return, NPPD does all the billing and improvements, including repairs when bad weather strikes and collecting all the revenues.
NPPD also pays the city a lease payment, which amounted to about $4.5 million in 2021. The money typically goes into the city’s general fund.
So would there be benefit to the city operating its own electrical system? It is something other cities, such as Wayne, have done.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council had a working session Monday and discussed the next budget. While discussing it, the topic came up.
The City of Norfolk still has at least six years to go on its contract with NPPD, so there isn’t any urgency to make a decision. At the same time, it would take considerable time to prepare for the switch.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said if the city were to have its own system, it would affect the budget because lease payments are an exemption under the lid laws.
Colvin said if the city were to make the switch, it also would require approval by voters.
And if the city ever were to run its own power system, it would need to have the staff, equipment and supplies.
“It would be fair to say that would be a sizable budget,” Colvin said. “It would be the city’s largest budget — by far.”
Council member Frank Arens asked why the city would want to do it.
Moenning said it would be like anything, such as going out into the market to check on insurance rates. It is wise to see what is out there, he said.
“Maybe at the end of it, we determine that it makes sense and we stay with NPPD,” Moenning said.
Arens said it is a concern that the city would spend money because it would not have the staff to do such a study.
Another concern is that if the city were to operate it, then it would be responsible for all of the repairs, including during inclement weather, Arens said.
Councilman Rob Merrill said given the city’s lease payment was about $4.5 million last year, a $40,000 study that might tell the city which way makes sense. That would be a small expense, he said.
Councilman Scott Clausen said without “getting in the weeds” about everything, he would support the study.
Council members informally approved the study, which will be completed by an independent firm.