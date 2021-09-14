Concrete repairs to several sections of street will begin this month.

The repairs are scheduled to begin sometime during the week of Monday, Sept. 20, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.

The projects will be completed one at a time and will take place in the following order:

— Woodcrest Street from East Maple Avenue to East Sycamore Avenue

— Monroe Avenue from 15th Street to 16th Street

— Taylor Avenue from Market Lane to 25th Street

— Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive

— Monroe Avenue from First Street to water pollution control entrance

— 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road (summer 2022)

Tags

In other news

Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country’s Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The creature, an ancestor of the modern-day whale, is believed to have lived 43 million years ago.

Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — While legislators craft the details back in Washington, President Joe Biden is pitching his massive domestic spending package with a visit to a renewable energy lab in Colorado to highlight how the investments in clean energy in his plan would help combat climate change.

Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash

Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The share of Americans living in poverty rose slightly as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the economy last year, but massive relief payments pumped out by Congress eased hardship for many, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the pote…

UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Tuesday it will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 and other vulnerable people after an an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter.