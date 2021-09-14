Concrete repairs to several sections of street will begin this month.
The repairs are scheduled to begin sometime during the week of Monday, Sept. 20, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
The projects will be completed one at a time and will take place in the following order:
— Woodcrest Street from East Maple Avenue to East Sycamore Avenue
— Monroe Avenue from 15th Street to 16th Street
— Taylor Avenue from Market Lane to 25th Street
— Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive
— Monroe Avenue from First Street to water pollution control entrance
— 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road (summer 2022)