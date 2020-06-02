Starting this week, organized sports will be allowed to use City of Norfolk facilities for practices, and playgrounds around the city will open. A decision on the city’s aquatics facilities will be made in the near future.
The City of Norfolk will be reopening various facilities over the coming weeks, but access to the city administration building will continue to be restricted until further notice.
Effective Tuesday, organized sports (non-contact and limited-contact) will be permitted to use city facilities for practices. This applies to both adult and youth activities. The groups are asked to follow the directed health measures and guidelines provided by the State of Nebraska along with required waivers and agreement addendums. Starting Thursday, June 18, adult and youth organized sports will be permitted to use city facilities for games.
The City of Norfolk also will be opening most park restrooms as well. Restrooms will be cleaned regularly, and COVID 19-related signs will be posted. On Thursday, the city will be opening the playgrounds, and COVID 19-related signs will be posted there as well. The restrooms at Embrace Park will open Thursday when the playground opens.
Starting Monday, June 15, the Norfolk Public Library building will reopen for checking out materials and using the computer lab, as well as copying, scanning and faxing services. The drive-thru window and pickup lockers will continue to be available for anyone not wishing to come inside the building. The study rooms, meeting rooms, MakerSpace, microfilm machines, lounge areas and the Children’s Imagination Forest will remain closed until further notice.
There will be restrictions and safety measures in place to limit any congregating within the library building. There will be a 30-minute time limit on each visit. It is recommended that one person per household visit at a time. Any children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult and be under direct adult supervision at all times. There will be shortened hours of operation for the library building. Check the library website at www.norfolkne.gov/government/departments/library for details.
Utility and other payments may be made accordingly until further notice.
Effective immediately, building permit services may be attained in person by entering in the far west door in the front of the city administration building at 309 N. Fifth St.