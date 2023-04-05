The City of Norfolk stands to receive close to $80,000 from a new national opioid settlement between now and 2037.
The Norfolk City Council voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to authorize the city’s participation in the settlement reached with five prescription drug distributors.
The settlement reached with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart was spearheaded by Virginia-based law firm Brown Greer PLC.
The drug companies will pay a combined $18 billion to participating states or their political subdivisions. The City of Norfolk was eligible to participate in the settlement.
The settlement funds will be utilized to support drug treatment groups and facilities in Norfolk, as well as support neonatal care efforts in the community.
The passage of the motion also authorizes Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning to sign the settlement participation forms on behalf of the city for each of the five settlements.
As explained by city finance director Randy Gates, this is the second such settlement the city has participated in since 2021. Two years ago, the city participated in a $21 billion national settlement against drug distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen, as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The city expects to receive $84,000 from the 2021 settlement, which should be paid by 2038. To date, the city has received more than $8,000 from the first settlement. Brown Greer also directed the 2021 settlement.