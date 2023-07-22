The Norfolk City Council will be holding its annual budget review session on Monday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. All council members, the mayor and city department heads are expected to be in attendance, and the public is invited to attend. An agenda for the review session is below.

Recommendations and motions will be made for the following budget requests: General fund revenues, administration, engineering, streets, fleet, parks and recreation, housing, Community Development Block Grant, planning, library, fire, Region 11, police, Specialized Narcotics Abuse Reduction Effort, wireless 911, Norfolk/Madison dispatch, vehicle parking district, airport authority, capital projects fund, American Rescue Plan, city highway allocation fund, water fund, sewer revenue, sewer maintenance, water pollution control, solid waste, stormwater utility, debt service, special assessments, LB 840, economic development and group insurance.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

