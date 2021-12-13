Norfolk’s landscape master plan was first written and approved in 2009.
Fast forward to 2021 and parts of it are getting updated, with action scheduled to be taken to make the plans happen.
At a Norfolk City Council meeting this month, the council discussed and then approved a contract with Clark & Enersen for design services for the Highway 81 and Highway 275 landscape improvement project and for completion of the community’s wayfinding design plan for an amount not to exceed $176,560.
Clark & Enersen is a Lincoln design firm known for working with municipalities. Wayfinding is a system of design to help people get through a space and help guide them to get to desired places.
Steve Rames, an engineer and Norfolk’s public works director, said Norfolk completed its master landscape plan in 2009, specifically for Highway 81 and Highway 275. Then about five or six years ago, the council started to identify funds for the work.
The projects will be split up, with Highway 81’s focus from the top of the viaduct north to Pasewalk Avenue as the priority area. On Highway 275, the priority will be from about two blocks west of the intersection of Highway 81 to roughly just east of First Street.
“They are kind of the key focus entry areas into the community,” Rames said.
Another focus area will be Highway 81 from Pasewalk Avenue to just north of Benjamin Avenue, and the west part of Highway 275 from Highway 81 to where it connects with Norfolk Avenue.
The design will take in such things as landscaping, width of sidewalks, drainage and other improvements designed to make the areas more inviting.
The city has about $1.5 million in the budget for the project, which includes the engineering cost.
Councilman Rob Merrill asked several questions, including whether the engineering costs fit into the acceptable range. Rames said the cost of engineering, typically about 8% for this type of project, is reasonable.
“We would expect to move through this project over the next three to four months,” Rames said. “We’ll have some of those public interfacing conversations, probably mid-winter, and then wrap up the design component and get the bid documents probably late spring or early summer.”
Rames also brought the city council up to date on the wayfinding portion of the downtown, which had that plan completed about a year ago. The Norfolk City Council has set aside funds for wayfinding to the downtown.
Rames said the downtown wayfinding project is going to look at the outer side of town on Benjamin Avenue and the two main entrances on the two highways, as well as other entrances to town.
Councilman Gary Jackson asked how the city will pay for long-term upkeep of the landscaping.
Rames said the city would work with the parks department in the master planning of those projects.
“We will be having some conversations on some of our major corridors on how we can structure what we call a terrace area,” Rames said.
Typically, a terrace area becomes the responsibility of the adjacent landowner, he said, depending on the density of the landscaping.
Mayor Josh Moenning said both the Highway 81 and Highway 275 corridor beautification plans are important and have been put off.
“This has been a long time coming,” Moenning said. “We as a council have — the last 11 or 12 years been kind of kicking this down the street, if you will — but the money has been placed in the capital improvement program ... and I think it is prudent to start utilizing it.”
The areas are heavily traveled, so making them more inviting and safer is in order, the mayor said.
Studies indicate these kind of efforts also have economic return, including more traffic and people spending a longer time in the areas, he said.
Wayfinding also is important to point out to people areas of interest and helping them to navigate through the community, Moenning said.