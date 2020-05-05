The Norfolk City Council signed off on two contracts at a brief meeting Tuesday night.
The council's agenda featured only two items: an amendment to a contract related to water pollution control projects at the cost of $2,800 and a contract for electrical and control improvements for a total of $352,000. The project was budgeted as a part of ongoing capital improvement projects.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it was a positive step to continue another capital improvement project for the city.
The council's consent agenda, items usually considered routine and thus not typically discussed, had an agreement with Norfolk Public Schools for the use of city parks and ball fields, a motion to advertise for bids for a truck and an agreement with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to help with USDA and LB840 economic development funds.
The council met for the third consecutive time via teleconference.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.
Action items:
— The city council approved an amendment to the contract with Olsson Inc. for water pollution control CIP projects to rebid electrical control improvements for a total of $2,800.
— The council awarded a contract to IES Commercial Inc. for water pollution control sequencing batch reactor electrical and control improvements project for a total of $352,473.