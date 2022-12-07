Thanks to the hard work of streets director Will Elwell and his staff, Norfolk is ready for another winter season and the snow and ice that could accumulate on city streets.
During Monday’s council meeting, while delivering the 2022 snow and ice plan for the city, Elwell said that while there have been changes in his department over the past year, the department is ready for what the cold weather may bring.
“We went through quite a few changes here in the last year from equipment to the way we are doing things, like maintenance, to get to this point,” Elwell said.
Elwell said that although it is early in the season, he is pleased with how his department has handled the small snowfalls so far this year.
“We’ve had a couple of small ones (snowfalls) in the last couple of weeks. The first two went good ... the last one the timing hit us a little wrong, but we kept the mains open really well,” Elwell said.
He added that the city couldn’t anti-ice ahead of rain, so if there is rain in the forecast, it presents additional challenges.
Elwell noted that this year’s plan had been updated to reflect 520 lane miles of streets and an additional 20 miles of alleys that the street department is responsible for maintaining during inclement weather. Within that number, there are 75 miles of emergency routes that are top priority for the department when the snow and ice begin to fall.
In a typical year, Norfolk gets about 30 inches of snow, and preliminary indications are that this year will be no different. Elwell said the department utilizes 24 vehicle and equipment units to clear snow and ice, and that the division supports a staff of 23 people.
Elwell added that there are two large, new plow trucks that have not been used yet and that they will be utilized heavily in the event of significant snowfall or icing. During times of greater need, the department can rely on help from public works, parks and the public safety sectors, Elwell said.
Weather emergencies
Elwell said that in the event of winter storm warning or weather emergencies, it is his responsibility to monitor evolving weather situations and to maintain contact with local and regional weather services. In the event of a weather emergency, Elwell will rely on help from the police division to identify potentially hazardous areas and will communicate with city officials through city administrator Andrew Colvin.
In the event of heavy snow, top priorities for the department are clearing the emergency snow routes and then the downtown area of Norfolk. Emergency snow routes are determined based on the idea that the traveling public will not have to travel more than six-blocks to reach a plowed road.
Depending on timing of the storm, snow clearing operations will start at 2 a.m., when necessary, and that when snowfall in excess of 6 inches is expected, additional personnel and resources are available to help out.
Per the snow and ice plan, when there is heavy snowfall, parking on emergency routes is prohibited and citizens are reminded to park on the even side of the street when it snows.
Additional details about the department’s snow and ice plan, such as chemical application procedures, snow plow routes and a list of streets upon which salt is not used may be found on the City of Norfolk website.
Citizens may get updates during snow emergencies through social media on electronic signs along emergency routes through local media or by calling the city’s snow number at 402-844-2299.