Read Aloud to a Child Month

Mayor Josh Moenning declared November 2021 as “Read Aloud to a Child Month” at last night’s city council meeting. “Literacy is the fundamental building block of all learning and is essential to the growth and success of every child in our city,” Moenning said. “Reading to a child is a simple and priceless act benefitting both adult and child.” Shown above, Moenning poses with children from the Read Aloud Norfolk program and some of the books they’re reading.

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

The city council took a step to address the city’s own worker shortage in the engineering department at Monday night’s meeting.

The council approved an engineering contract to JEO Consulting Group Inc. for embedded engineering services for $120 an hour.

“It’s no secret, I guess, that we’ve been struggling with staff on the engineering side. We’re still short two positions in the engineering department,” said Steve Rames, city engineer. “We have a lot of stuff going on, some big projects getting ready to go out the door for bid, and we have a lot of activity going on right now for future projects.”

The contract provides for an engineer from JEO to work for the city eight hours a day through February, Rames said.

Projects the engineer will be working on include:

— Looking at standards and specifications around streets and street construction.

— Future years’ street maintenance work that will be contracted out.

— Future street repairs and preventive maintenance.

— Looking at sidewalk trail segments to provide connectivity.

The contract went out for bids and received two offers. JEO was significantly cheaper than the other, Rames said. JEO also is working to expand to Norfolk, so no temporary housing will be needed for the engineer.

In other news

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act.

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for Wayne State students who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk.

Laurel man given prison term in Stanton County

Laurel man given prison term in Stanton County

STANTON — A 31-year-old Laurel man was sentenced to 4-8 years in prison for felony conviction of possession of a dangerous weapon (firearm) by a prohibited person, according to a Stanton County press release.