The city council took a step to address the city’s own worker shortage in the engineering department at Monday night’s meeting.
The council approved an engineering contract to JEO Consulting Group Inc. for embedded engineering services for $120 an hour.
“It’s no secret, I guess, that we’ve been struggling with staff on the engineering side. We’re still short two positions in the engineering department,” said Steve Rames, city engineer. “We have a lot of stuff going on, some big projects getting ready to go out the door for bid, and we have a lot of activity going on right now for future projects.”
The contract provides for an engineer from JEO to work for the city eight hours a day through February, Rames said.
Projects the engineer will be working on include:
— Looking at standards and specifications around streets and street construction.
— Future years’ street maintenance work that will be contracted out.
— Future street repairs and preventive maintenance.
— Looking at sidewalk trail segments to provide connectivity.
The contract went out for bids and received two offers. JEO was significantly cheaper than the other, Rames said. JEO also is working to expand to Norfolk, so no temporary housing will be needed for the engineer.