Just like Nebraska and Madison County, Norfolk faces considerably more miles of streets that need to be improved or rebuilt than funds allow.
On Monday evening, the City of Norfolk conducted an informational meeting at the Norfolk Public Library to gather community input on the city’s one- and six-year street improvements plan.
Not counting staff, fewer than 10 people attended the meeting. That probably contributed to the interaction; many questions were asked during the presentation that was scheduled to go only an hour but took more than 90 minutes.
The presentations included projects the city is working on, projects in design, projects ahead, pavement management and a “what if,” which focused on the projects the city could complete if a half-percent sales tax increase gets approved by voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the one- and six-year plan is required annually as part of the City’s Highway Allocation Funding (CHAF) by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Information gathered at Monday’s event will be incorporated into next year’s plan, Rames said, just like the information from last year was incorporated into this year’s plans.
Rames said the city’s CHAF, which comes from the state in large part based on taxes from gasoline sales, included $3.4 million in fiscal year 2020 and $3.8 million in fiscal year 2021. The city projected fiscal year 2022 CHAF funds to be $3.7 million, Rames said.
The city now has $23.5 million in projects under construction, with the largest projects being Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street; the First Street bridge removal at Johnson Park; and the roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue.
In the next fiscal year, about $1,550,000 in projects is planned, including milling off the top 2 inches and replacing it with overlay on several streets. Those streets are Madison Avenue from First to Seventh streets; Norfolk Avenue from Seventh to Ninth streets; some downtown Norfolk side streets; parts of East Monroe Avenue and North Victory Road.
Rames said there probably would be a couple of more streets added and this doesn’t include citywide maintenance, such as crack and chip sealing.
There also is about $500,000 of concrete repairs scheduled on Golf View Drive from 37th to Troon streets; Michigan Street and Center Drive intersection and 10th Street and Ann Ave. cul-de-sac.
Traffic signal upgrades are scheduled for First Street and Benjamin Avenue, Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, Fourth and Fifth streets on Madison Avenue and auxiliary heads at Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The presentation also included a brief review of about $4 million worth of intersection improvements and up to $10 million of concrete improvements if the sales tax increase is approved. These plans are not in the one- and six-year plans.
The Norfolk City Council also must approve the one- and six-year plan at a future meeting.
Feedback from the public included:
— Can there be a green arrow turn signal on Pasewalk Avenue to 13th Street as traffic gets backed up there? Rames said that suggestion has been made before and the city is working with the state to see if it can happen.
— Can bicycles be allowed on downtown streets? No, but some cyclists feel they are taking their lives into their hands driving downtown on the streets. The city is considering long range of possibly making a “green lane” for bicyclists, but it is only in the discussion stage.
— How does the city decide on what trails get finished? There is a trails committee that consists of about 12 people who provide guidance and recommendations to the city.
— Can the pedestrian crossing across Benjamin Avenue be moved to help veterans at the Norfolk Veterans Home? The city will look into it.
— Can some of the ForkLift bus stop signs be moved around town so they don’t block traffic coming around the corner and to make them help traffic? The idea will be passed on to North Fork Area Transit, but people also may make suggestions to the transit system, which is independent of the city.
— Can the ForkLift bus drivers go the speed limit?
Additional information will be presented in a subsequent story from the meeting, including a presentation from landscape architects and Norfolk considering whether to plan something known as “Complete Streets.”