The city is on solid financial ground, according to Randy Gates, the City of Norfolk’s longtime finance officer.
On Monday night, Gates addressed Norfolk City Council members to deliver his comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022. State law requires cities to submit a full set of audited financial statements within six months of the end of each fiscal year.
In his report, Gates said that despite a troubling national economy, the local economy remains healthy.
Mayor Josh Moenning commended Gates and his team for their exemplary oversight of the city’s finances.
“”We certainly appreciate, Randy, your leadership for so many years within the city,” Moenning said, “and your training up of staff year in and year out to put out an accurate, responsible and prudent budget.”
Moenning added that the finance division had been recognized for its judicious management of the city’s finances.
“I would note that again in the vein of divisions being recognized for their high level of service, the Government Finance Officers Association, earlier this year, once again awarded our city finance team the achievement for excellence in financial reporting based on financial reporting practices, thoroughness of auditing and transparency,” Moenning said.
Among the high points of Gates’ report were:
— A 6% increase in sales tax revenues.
— A 1.1% increase in property tax revenues.
— An increase in total assets of more than $37 million.
— An increase in liabilities of $25.9 million.
— An increase in general revenues of more than $10 million.
Gates also presented the official auditors report on city finances from national CPA and advisory firm Forvis, which reported no discrepancies or unusual financial practices in the keeping of the city’s finances.
A copy of the official 2022 city finance report, along with the auditors report, may be found on the city website at www.norfolkne.gov.