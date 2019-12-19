HUMPHREY — The City of Humphrey wants the case against it dropped.
Attorney Matthew B. Reilly, representing the city, filed a motion Dec. 6 with Platte County District Court to have Charles Moser’s amended complaint against the city dismissed or in the alternate motion to strike the amended complaint.
A hearing on the motion will be heard at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Moser is seeking to nullify the ordinances that created the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision regulations and is asking the Platte County District Court to reexamine its earlier dismissal of open meetings violations based on new evidence.
The city’s motion to dismiss the amended complaint states, “That it fails to state a claim for relief and this court lacks jurisdiction over the claims contained in the amended complaint. In the alternative, the city moves this court for an order striking plaintiff’s amended complaint for the reason that it fails to comply with the Nebraska Supreme Court Rules Pleading.”
In support of his filing, the city attorney states:
— Moser filed his complaint Aug. 13.
— On Oct. 25, the court sustained a motion to strike on grounds Moser’s complaint failed to comply because it did not contain numbered paragraphs of limited content. Instead, it was one lengthy statement.
— On Nov. 15, Moser filed two pleadings and neither was captioned “amended complaint” and still do not meet the pleading requirements.
— Even if the pleadings could be considered an amended petition, Moser still has not pleaded his claims for relief because Moser inserted “line numbers” in the left-hand margin of both documents, which does not comply with the pleading rules, and unlabeled pleadings contain the same narrative statements that plagued Moser’s original complaint.
— The claims allege open meetings violations are not cognizable under the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.
— Moser is wrong to claim that Tony Miller cannot serve as police chief and chairman of the planning commission; and his request to ask the court to conduct an investigation is beyond its jurisdiction.
Moser filed his amended complaint Nov. 15 after Judge Robert R. Steinke declared Oct. 25 that the one-year limitation on filing a complaint on the Open Meetings Act had passed. The judge also asked Moser to organize his other complaints against the city.
Moser is contending Miller cannot hold two offices as police chief and chairman of the planning commission, and he is seeking enforcement of all violations — criminal and otherwise — against the mayor, council, planning commission members and board of appeals.
In the amended court document, Moser states the attorney general and county attorney are to handle Open Meetings Act complaints, but county attorney Carl Hart told him to talk to Frank Daley of the Accountability and Disclosure Commission (ADC) because it might be a conflict of interest if he investigated the claims.
Moser alleges open meetings violations that fall under the 120-day window from the first day he had contact with Hart on May 15 and should be included in his complaint.
In his Oct. 25 filing, Steinke had written some of Moser’s open meeting violation claims were filed too late.
Moser also is seeking an investigation into a conflict of interest because most of the members of the planning commission and board of adjustment are in the same real estate investment clubs or business partners.
He is seeking protection from county law enforcement as a whistleblower.
“Over the last 24 months, my house has been attempted to be broken into and/or vandalized,” Moser said. “There have been numerous trespassers on my property at all hours of the night. On these occasions when I have recorded a license plate number, I was told by our local law enforcement the ‘vehicle’ checked out OK, but what about the people inside? My personal vehicle has been targeted in the last four months by someone who flattened a new tire and destroyed the ignition switch.”