City officials are looking ahead to better maintain and fix Norfolk’s streets, and they are seeking the public’s help in that goal next week.
On Tuesday night, Aug. 18, the city will host an open house on the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan, which will outline both major projects and yearly expenses on roads. The open house will be at the Norfolk Public Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will not be a presentation, but rather a chance for citizens to view and comment on the future of Norfolk’s roads.
The one- and six-year plans are mandated by the state, but the city keeps a 10-year plan for streets and sometimes prepares even further than that.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said improving the city’s streets is important, and he has worked to dedicate more resources to streets.
“Improving our streets is very important to the community for many reasons and is an urgent priority,” Moenning said. “Our infrastructure is deteriorating and we’re facing a backlog of projects. And the longer we wait to finish them, the more expensive they become.”
Recently, the company StreetScan, which specializes in evaluating the condition of streets using a special scanning technology and computer analysis, found that Norfolk’s streets score an average of about 60 out of 100.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the ideal number is 80 or higher. A score of 40 or lower typically means the street is in need of total replacement.
That evaluation done by StreetScan is part of a growing effort by city leaders and engineers to better evaluate and preserve the city’s roads.
Rames said the city also is looking into improving design, as well as construction and maintenance processes, potentially extending the lifetimes of new and existing roads by decades.
Several major projects have gotten off the ground recently. Braasch Avenue is under construction, and work on Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street will begin in 2021 and continue into 2022.
But some projects will face a delay as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the city’s revenues.
Rames said one example is work on Michigan Avenue, which is a high-priority project now expected to face delays.
Despite the budget setbacks, Rames said even the smaller budget is still about 30% more than what was spent just five years ago.
Budget cuts also will hit what Rames said are miscellaneous street projects that are done by contractors.
Though smaller in scale compared to full reconstruction projects, Rames said these miscellaneous projects are important to improving the community as a whole. Some of the projects this year include fixing medians, sealing cracks and updating traffic signals.
Another focus will be on increasing pedestrian safety, by making crosswalks more common and safer to use.
Moenning said getting the community involved in the future of the roads in Norfolk is important, and the upcoming meeting will be a key opportunity to be involved.
“Public input plays a major part in these plans,” Moenning said. “Engagement with the public helps set our priorities for the future.”