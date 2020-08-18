The Norfolk City Council worked through a largely routine meeting Monday night.
Among the items on the agenda was a motion to send a letter to the Nebraska Environmental Trust to signal Norfolk’s participation in a grant program to bring an electric vehicle into the city’s fleet, and the infrastructure needed to charge it.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the city first entered the program last year, expecting to receive funds for two electric vehicles and charging stations. The vehicles would be used by the engineering division and at the water pollution control plant.
But because of the number of funding requests, Norfolk was able to receive only one vehicle. So, the city is participating again to meet its original request.
Along with the vehicles and charging stations, the city also would take part in a data plan that would measure the usage of the charging stations and that data would be studied later.
The council also approved a property tax levy requested by the Norfolk Airport Authority, a total of $653,269.
Randy Gates, city finance officer, said the city must grant the airport the power to issue a levy. The request is the same amount requested last year. No one from the airport authority board spoke about the budget, and no questions were asked by the council.
The council also dealt with several ordinances dealing with wireless communications facilities and ended up tabling two of them.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said a recent ruling handed out by a federal court dealing with a federal regulation of those facilities has resulted in changes to the regulations.
Some council members, however, said because the issue has been ongoing, it would be a better idea to table some of the items so a subcommittee could discuss the issue in greater detail later, and they did table two proposed ordinances by unanimous vote.
The council also approved changes in contracts for bridge projects, resulting in cost increases.
Some bridges in Norfolk are being repaired after damage from the floods of 2019. In one of the cases, Rames said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers examined the design and construction of the bridge and recommended some changes not previously budgeted.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and about 15 from the public.
Action Items:
— The council removed an item from the agenda at the recommendation of the city attorney.
— The council held a public hearing and approved an ordinance to repeal a section of city code addressing an interim application process regulating wireless telecommunications facilities.
— The council tabled two ordinances enacting regulations on wireless telecommunications facilities.
— The council approved a property tax levy request from the Norfolk Airport Authority for $653,269.
— The council approved an amendment to an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the Highway 275 trail undercrossing project for a total of $24,850.
— The council approved an ordinance vacating a lot in Medelman’s Subdivision.
— The council approved having the mayor submit a letter to the Nebraska Environmental Trust stating the city’s intent to participate in a funding request by the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.
— The council approved a contract with A&R Construction for paving district No. 518 in Walters’ East Knolls 13th Addition.
— The council approved a change in a contract with JJK Construction for Norfolk bridge repairs resulting in an increase of $26,710.
Special Presentations: Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, gave a presentation about the Norfolk Sculpture Walk.