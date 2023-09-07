Norfolk City Council members approved a motion authorizing a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, for public hearings on the 2023-24 budget and tax request. City finance director Randy Gates said that because of changes in the law in the past couple of years, the special meeting is necessary.
“We used to normally have our budget hearings at the council meeting where we approved the budget ... but a couple years ago, they changed the law to say that you had to have a separate meeting where all you’re doing is considering the budget,” Gates said. “The budget meeting has to be separate from the meeting where you approve the budget.”
Gates said this is the third year that the city has had to split the public hearing and approval meetings, although those meetings can occur on the same day. The meetings are part of a recent change in Nebraska law that requires municipalities to hold separate meetings for public comment and approval of their annual budgets.
Jim McKenzie spoke up during the public hearing on the matter, saying that the planning hearing was poorly timed.
“I would just respectfully request that it (the hearing) be held in the evening when more of the public can plan to attend,” McKenzie said.
Following McKenzie’s request, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning pointed out that city officials have held public meetings at varying times during the day in the past; however, changing meetings times has not increased public engagement.
Gates echoed Moenning, saying that there generally has not been much turnout for these types of city meetings regardless of when they are.
The public hearing on the budget will be during a special session of the city council on Sept. 14 at noon at the council chambers in Norfolk. Look for the agenda for the hearing in next week’s Daily News.