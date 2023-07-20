City road and storm sewer projects staying on track

Norfolk city officials and general contractors provided another monthly update on the continued road and sewer work in the community on Wednesday afternoon. Assistant city engineer Anna Allen encouraged Norfolkans to be patient as contractors continue to move ahead on schedule.
“The planned start date for (phase) 2-B is October. That phase is just finishing up ... with irrigation and striping and things like that,” Allen said. “Hopefully it goes quicker than that. I think substantial completion is by the end of November.”
Phase 2-B is the final part of the work underway on Benjamin Avenue.
Benjamin Avenue
Allen provided the full update on the Benjamin Avenue portion of the project as officials from BX Civil and Construction, the contractor on the job, were unable to attend the meeting.
One of the high points of Allen’s update was that Riverside Boulevard, which has been partially closed for months, is now open again. She also said that most of the new commercial driveways along Benjamin Avenue had been poured and that work on installing new light poles and irrigation system had begun. The project is still in phase 1-B; however, the work associated with this phase is expected to be completed within the coming three weeks.
All drivers in the Benjamin Avenue area should keep in mind that the posted speed limit along the roadway is now only 20 miles per hour and that speeds are being monitored closely by Norfolk police.
First Street and river project
Following Allen’s remarks, Logan Angstead, project manager with United Contractors, provided the update for First Street and the river feature construction projects.
Angstead said work on the First Street bridge continues, with the completion stages nearing for that part of the project.
Columns, rails and curbs are being poured for the bridge. Following that work, the bridge will be paved over the next two to three weeks, and then the roadway leading up to the bridge will follow. Angstead said as long as Mother Nature cooperates, the bridge and roadway on First Street should be open by early September.
Likewise, work on the recreational area in the North Fork of the Elkhorn River is continuing and that there is only one more rapid feature to be completed in that part of the project. Work is being completed on the beaches and deflectors around the river.
Angstead said that to date, structure testing in the river has been good and that he expects substantial completion of the First Street and river projects to be completed this fall, again as long as the weather remains favorable for workers.
Michigan Avenue storm sewer
Providing his first public update on the Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street storm sewer project was Nick Hoffman with McLaury Engineering.
Hoffman said work on the storm sewer at Eighth Street and Highway 275 had been completed and that progress continued toward Michigan Avenue. New storm sewers also have been installed at Seventh and Eighth streets closer to Michigan Avenue.
He added that work at the intersection of Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue should be completed within the next several weeks.
Hoffman said that while they intend to get as much work as they can done before the winter months, he expects final completion on the project in 2024, as other contractors complete preliminary work on the project.
Overall, public works director Steven Rames, along with Allen, confirmed that at this time, there are no major problematic issues on the projects and that all contractors appear to be working hand-in-hand to get the work completed as soon as possible.