Smoke alarm NDN

Starting Sunday, smoke alarms in Norfolk must be interconnected following changes to the city code.

On change of ownership or tenant, smoke alarm interconnection must be verified in dwellings, said Health Official John Kouba in a press release.

Interconnected alarms are already required in new buildings and after significant remodeling, Kouba said.

The changes, made in September, go into effect Sunday, Nov. 1.

The owner of any residential property is required to provide alarms in the building. There must be at least one smoke alarm on each level, one alarm in the vicinity of any bedroom and one in each bedroom, Kouba said.

Kouba said the availability of wireless interconnected alarms makes the requirement relatively easy and inexpensive.

