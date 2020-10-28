Smoke alarm NDN

Starting Sunday, smoke alarms in Norfolk must be interconnected following changes to the city code.

On change of ownership or tenant, smoke alarm interconnection must be verified in dwellings, said Health Official John Kouba in a press release.

Interconnected alarms are already required in new buildings and after significant remodeling, Kouba said.

The changes, made in September, go into effect Sunday, Nov. 1.

The owner of any residential property is required to provide alarms in the building. There must be at least one smoke alarm on each level, one alarm in the vicinity of any bedroom and one in each bedroom, Kouba said.

Kouba said the availability of wireless interconnected alarms makes the requirement relatively easy and inexpensive.

Tags

In other news

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana and intensifying, with landfall expected as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans, where a pump system failure has raised flood risks, was squarely in its way.

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

A record surge in coronavirus cases is pushing hospitals to the brink in the border cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, confronting health officials in Texas and Mexico with twin disasters in the tightly knit metropolitan area of 3 million people.

Court list for Oct. 28 2020

Court list for Oct. 28 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 