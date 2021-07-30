Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, the City of Norfolk didn’t suffer financially.
At a budget review session Thursday night, city officials budgeted for a total revenue growth of over 5% and sales tax growth of over 8%.
“Last year at this time we were in the midst of the pandemic and really unsure of where our revenues were going to end up,” said Sheila Rios, accountant at the city. “I’m happy to say they came in a lot better than we were anticipating.”
The numbers were calculated based off of past receipts.
“The way we calculated this is actual sales tax receipts from August 2020 to April 2021,” Rios said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the growth spoke well of Norfolk’s economy.
“I think that speaks to the resiliency and health of the local economy,” he said.