The City of Norfolk is reminding residents to mind the rules for using yard signs to advertise events or political candidates.
City ordinance prohibits signs being placed in any public right-of-way, which means not in any park or terrace — the area between the sidewalk and the street, roundabout or on the grounds of any public facility. Signs also cannot be placed in medians or on bridges, utility poles, traffic signal poles or attached to any existing permanent roadway signs.
In residential areas, all signs must be smaller than 8 square feet and no more than 6 feet tall. All temporary signs must be placed in a front or side yard on the inside of a house or business side of the sidewalk or at least 25 feet from the street if there isn’t a sidewalk, according to the city. Corner lot signs cannot be more than 3 feet tall.
Signs should never be placed on a lawn in such a way as to obstruct a person’s view of oncoming traffic, and placement of a sign on someone else’s property can only be done if permission by the property owner has been granted.
City officials will remove signs that are placed illegally, and fines also may be assessed to those who place signs illegally.
The city also requires residents to pick up signs when an event has concluded. According to city ordinance, temporary signs must be removed within 24 hours of the completion of the sale, and all political signs must be removed within five days following the election.