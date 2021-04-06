The City of Norfolk received an anonymous grant for $500,000 to be used toward the revitalization of Johnson Park.
The grant was first received by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation from a donor wishing to remain anonymous, said Andy Colvin, city administrator.
“The foundation is essentially is a pass-through for a grant from an anonymous Nebraska foundation specifically for the Johnson Park revitalization project,” he said.
There are several terms and conditions the city must comply with to get the funds, but Colvin said the city’s legal team had reviewed these and didn’t think they would be an issue.
“It’s a wonderful donation to have,” Colvin said.
The Johnson Park project is a part of the larger river restoration project.
Mayor Josh Moenning said this donation is the latest in a line of partnerships the city has made for this project.
“We’ve taken quite a bit of focus to put on partnerships to accomplish revitalization through entities like the NRD, the SID, State of Nebraska,” Moenning said. “Now we’re starting to see private sector donations to this project that will help us get it done.”