The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division received 10 trees for the 2021 Tree Replacement Project from the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

Ten trees were planted in high-profile areas throughout the city, including at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Skyview Park and green space around town, to replace trees that recently died. Trees planted included various oaks, lindens, honey locusts, bald cypress and an ironwood tree, the city said in a press release.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in a steady and sometimes dramatic decline.  Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The emerald ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high-quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher-impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and by the Nebraska Forest Service’s Landscape Scale Restoration grant funded by the U.S. Forest Service.

