The Norfolk City Council took emergency steps Monday evening to prepare for up to 31 refugees from Ukraine to live and eventually settle in Norfolk.
Following a discussion with representatives of the Orphan Grain Train (OGT), the council voted 7-0 to approve a pair of related procedures. OGT is the Norfolk-based operation that has been assisting Ukrainians and countless others through food shipments and providing basic human needs around the world,
Mayor Josh Moenning said it is “the right thing to do” for some people who are basically looking to start their lives over. The city appreciates the efforts of the Orphan Grain Train “to help people who do need help,” he said.
One of the actions was a resolution to allow Orphan Grain Train to place emergency temporary housing units on its properties at 306 and 310 S. Seventh St. in Norfolk.
Council members also voted 7-0 to approve all three readings of an ordinance to suspend certain applicable sections of city code addressing zoning and building requirements. That is necessary to allow for the placement of emergency temporary housing on the Orphan Grain Train property.
In March, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country’s war with Russia.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said he had a conversation with Moenning and representatives of OGT about creating temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees.
Placing the structures, which are made of steel, is not permitted in city code without the action taken by the council, Colvin said.
Once the structures are on site, the city will work to get water and sewer and services extended so families who are waiting to get here will have a place to go, Colvin said. The area includes the area near the OGT’s offices and a parking lot.
Council members asked several questions, including how quickly refugees would be arriving and how long they would be staying in the housing.
Grant Schmidt, vice president of operations at Orphan Grain Train, said they hope to get the temporary housing ready as early as a week on their property.
Schmidt said once the refugees arrive, they hope to get them work permits so they can work in the country legally and pay their own rent. No timetable was given for arrival.
“This is something that is going to be kind of liquid in one sense,” he said. “Until we can get them on their feet, get their own income and get their own finances in order, we’re going to need this in place.”
Schmidt said he could envision the temporary housing in place for a minimum of 12 months. Right now, it is just conjecture, he said.
If everything is done as planned and there is funding and government assistance, the hope is that as one family leaves, another family can be brought in — providing everything goes well and it is a healthy operation, Schmidt said.
Council members also asked what the temporary housing units would look like or if they required paint.
Schmidt said the housing units are in “very good condition” made of steel, with impressive interiors and exteriors.
“They will not be an eyesore,” he said.
Moenning said with all the open areas of employment, these families should help to fill the need once they get resettled. It will take a collaborative effort to make it go smoothly, he said.
At this point, the council has not committed to any financial obligations with the refugees. Orphan Grain Train is paying for the housing and utilities.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Thad Murren.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 25 minutes, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, two; and about 20 from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Sacred Heart Church to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits at 2301 Madison Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the Spirit gala fundraiser.
— Approved forwarding a letter of no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the Class D (beer, wine, distilled spirits, off sale only) liquor license application for Vaidehi, dba Riverside Convenience, 1100 Riverside Blvd., and the manager application of Mehulkumar P. Patel.
— Approved an agreement with Nucor Corp., by and through its Vulcraft Nebraska Division, allowing the use of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a company picnic, which may include but not be limited to hosting approximately 750 teammates and their families, serving food and having games, activities and inflatables in the park, on Saturday, July 30.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Crush to allow public safety personnel to hold training exercises on property addressed as 4104 N. First St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. from the date of the agreement to Sunday, July 31.
— Approved a permanent easement agreement between Christ the Servant Lutheran Church and the City of Norfolk for the construction of the East Benjamin Avenue trail project.
— Approved advertising for proposals to demolish structures at Water Pollution Control located at 600 E. Monroe Ave.
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat and subdivision agreement of Block One River Addition.
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat and subdivision agreement of Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition.
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance amending city code to extend the amount of time from 30 days to 90 days in which a property owner must construct or repair a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so from the city, and to include an alternative to provide proof (within the 90 day period) of a written contract for the construction or repair of a sidewalk. This ordinance is separate from an ordinance that was passed, as amended, on first reading at the July 5 meeting.
— Voted 7-0 against an ordinance amending city code to extend the amount of time from 30 days to 90 days in which a property owner must construct, repair or be under written contract for the repair of a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so from the city. The ordinance passed on first reading, as amended on July 5. Based on the proposal of an earlier related ordinance, this ordinance was denied. There apparently was some misunderstanding of what the original ordinance involved compared to what was stated.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Crush and the City of Norfolk to extend water and sewer north about 3,200 feet to Nucor Road along North Victory Road from its current points of termination about 500 feet south of Industrial Road.
— Approved an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension — 2022 Victory Road from south of Industrial Highway to East Nucor Road for an amount not to exceed $199,270.
— Approved the first reading of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue. The area involves about 43 acres.
— Approved a consultant agreement with Toole Design Group for Complete Streets Grant Services for an amount not to exceed $4,000.
— Approved a construction design services agreement with Olsson Inc. for due diligence and site planning services for a 230-acre area located at the northeast corner of Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue. The total project fee is $53,900 and is being funded through an NPPD Site Readiness Assistance grant, McHeirs LLC and the City of Norfolk keno funds.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $225,000 for Water District 127.