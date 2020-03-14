Although no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had emerged in Norfolk as of Friday night, the City of Norfolk is making sure the proper steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of residents.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said the city is working to keep the public updated, and to do so, a press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the city offices at 309 N. Fifth St. in the city council chambers.
Representatives from the city government, as well as local schools and other community partners, will update the public on local efforts regarding COVID-19.
“We want the public to know that there is a reason for concern, but not panic, for COVID-19,” Colvin said. “We’re making sure we prepare and communicate with the public.”
Colvin said the city is continually in contact with many of its important partners, including Faith Regional Health Services, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, the Norfolk Family YMCA and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Colvin said the city and its partners have been meeting to discuss the challenges they’re currently facing and what challenges they can expect ahead.
The city is also making sure that essential functions, including emergency services, will continue to function. To limit possible exposure, emergency personnel are staying stocked up on personal protective equipment, and city employees are being cross trained to do multiple jobs in the event of many people missing work.
The city also may choose to close down some of its public facilities if conditions worsen.
As of Friday night, no COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Norfolk, and the confirmed cases in Nebraska have known origins, meaning there is no known community spread. That distinction, Colvin said, is important in determining the proper response to the virus.
For now, Colvin said, it is important to follow the guidelines recommended by the city, the local health department and the Centers for Disease Control, which includes good hygienic practices and maintaining social distancing.