City plans street overlay project for early fall

The City of Norfolk has hired Mainelli Wagner & Associates to complete a mill and overlay project on several city streets and two parking lots that will take place from mid-September through October.
The project includes milling off the top couple of inches of existing pavement and the installation of new pavement. The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of an existing roadway.
Driving over the pavement after it has been placed is not advisable until after the contractor has finished rolling it, which is completed almost immediately after the pavement is placed. During this process, residents are asked not to park on the street until the day after paving has been completed.
Detours may be required for some of the affected areas, including: Highway 81 both ways from Highway 275; Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue (patching); Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street (patching); Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street; 37th Street from Highway 275 to the city limit; North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the flood control; Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of the flood control; and Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue.
Alternate routes may be necessary during construction, so drivers are urged to plan accordingly. The city’s engineering division can be reached 402-844-2020 for further questions.