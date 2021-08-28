The City of Norfolk has hired Mainelli Wagner & Associates to complete a mill and overlay project on several city streets and two parking lots that will take place from mid-September through October.

The project includes milling off the top couple of inches of existing pavement and the installation of new pavement. The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of an existing roadway.

Driving over the pavement after it has been placed is not advisable until after the contractor has finished rolling it, which is completed almost immediately after the pavement is placed. During this process, residents are asked not to park on the street until the day after paving has been completed.

Detours may be required for some of the affected areas, including: Highway 81 both ways from Highway 275; Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue (patching); Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street (patching); Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street; 37th Street from Highway 275 to the city limit; North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the flood control; Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of the flood control; and Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

Alternate routes may be necessary during construction, so drivers are urged to plan accordingly. The city’s engineering division can be reached 402-844-2020 for further questions.

Tags

In other news

City plans street overlay project for early fall

City plans street overlay project for early fall

The City of Norfolk has hired Mainelli Wagner & Associates to complete a mill and overlay project on several city streets and two parking lots that will take place from mid-September through October.

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heartwrenching details began emerging Friday about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghan…

Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancée save 17 in Tennessee flood

Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancée save 17 in Tennessee flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancee earn her pilot’s license on Saturday morning, and they were heading home to celebrate, when he received a frantic call from a woman in Pennsylvania. Her brother’s home in Waverly, Tenne…

US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States pressed on with the monumental evacuation from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens

Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large wildfires across California, including a growing blaze that was slowly pushing toward the Lake Tahoe resort region.