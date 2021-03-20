The City of Norfolk and the Mayor’s Diversity Council are teaming up with Northeast Community College and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to hold a COVID vaccine information and registration event.
The event will feature a presentation on the different types of vaccines available and explain how to sign up to get vaccinated, the city said in a press release.
Additionally, there will be a question-and-answer session to help address any concerns and answer any questions that individuals might have.
The event will be Wednesday, March 24, at the Norfolk Public Library. The informational presentation will run from noon to 1 p.m., followed by an open house for vaccine registrations. Volunteers will be on-site to assist with online vaccine registration issues, including language, technology or uncertainty.
Lunch and door prizes will be provided. No vaccines will be given at the event.
The event was made possible in part by funding from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund. If you would like more information or to sign up to attend virtually, please call 402-844-2034.