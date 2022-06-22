The Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division launched its new online registration service last week that allows visitors to sign up for activities and events.
“This will be the primary place to register for parks and recreation programs and events, reserve shelters and purchase passes to Aquaventure,” said Nate Powell, parks and recreation director in Norfolk.
“We have created a convenient way for everyone in the community to reserve shelters and participate in our programs. We hope this convenience allows you to spend more time with your family and friends and less time standing in line for registration,” Powell said.
More services will become available in the coming months through the online program, including campground reservations, swimming lessons for 2023 and additional recreational activities and events.
The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement with host site Active Network to provide the online access in February.
“Making these services accessible online creates a more user-friendly experience for citizens and saves administrative time and cost for the parks and rec team. It’s exciting to launch this new chapter of customer service,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.
To access the online site go to https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/activity-registration-and-online-reservation.html.