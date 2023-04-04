On third reading on Monday night, the Norfolk City Council passed two city ordinances that will allow for the lawful keeping of chickens and ducks within city limits.
Ordinance No. 5825 authorizes keeping the fowl within certain guidelines, while No. 5825 authorizes the city to issue permits for the birds and collect the fees associated with permitting.
In addition to permitting and other restrictions, citizens wishing to keep chickens or ducks must receive the approval of 100% of their neighbors who share a property line, as well as 75% of other area neighbors. Permits will be issued on an annual basis, which will require renewal on Jan. 1 of each calendar year.
In voting, councilmen Corey Granquist, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand voted against No. 5825, with all other council members voting in favor.
Ordinance No. 5826 was approved with Granquist and Hildebrand voting against.