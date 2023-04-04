On third reading on Monday night, the Norfolk City Council passed two city ordinances that will allow for the lawful keeping of chickens and ducks within city limits.

Ordinance No. 5825 authorizes keeping the fowl within certain guidelines, while No. 5825 authorizes the city to issue permits for the birds and collect the fees associated with permitting.

In addition to permitting and other restrictions, citizens wishing to keep chickens or ducks must receive the approval of 100% of their neighbors who share a property line, as well as 75% of other area neighbors. Permits will be issued on an annual basis, which will require renewal on Jan. 1 of each calendar year.

In voting, councilmen Corey Granquist, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand voted against No. 5825, with all other council members voting in favor.

Ordinance No. 5826 was approved with Granquist and Hildebrand voting against.

Tags

In other news

New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

TOKYO (AP) — Images captured by a robotic probe inside one of the three melted reactors at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant showed exposed steel bars in the main supporting structure and parts of its thick external concrete wall missing, triggering concerns about its earthquake …

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

Norfolk City Council meeting recap

Norfolk City Council meeting recap

Approximately two dozen citizens and city staff were on hand with all council members for Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting. The meeting lasted just over an hour and addressed several issues pending before council members. A recap of the meeting is below.