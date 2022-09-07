Tiny houses, a movement that has been made popular on TV and in magazines, could be coming to Norfolk soon.
The Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing and voted Tuesday to change city code to allow for the creation of tiny house districts. Another portion of the code allows accessory dwelling units or what is sometimes called mother-in-law units to be built in certain sized lots provided there is a primary housing unit on the lot.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he appreciates all the work the staff put into this.
“It was a long process to get this right,” Moenning said, “but I do think it will be helpful in opening up new areas of the housing marketplace in the city.”
On TV and in magazines, the houses are presented as more affordable. Their appeal includes couples or single people who want to downsize or to live a simpler lifestyle.
Moenning said it is another step for the city to try to meet the affordable housing needs in Norfolk.
“Is it for everyone?” Moenning asked. “Probably not, but there are some people who seem to be attracted to this type of housing form.”
Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the tiny house and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) had been discussed at multiple subcommittees to provide some direction for the ordinance. The Norfolk Planning Commission also reviewed it and approved it last month.
Grimes said some of the information available on tiny houses includes:
— Tiny houses do well in walkable areas, meaning access to transit, work, grocery stores and other amenities. Many tiny-house dwellers may not have a vehicle, nor desire to have one,
— There is not a parking requirement for tiny house districts. If people do have a vehicle, they may park on the street.
— The district begins with a minimum of a 1-acre lot, with multiple ways in which to lay out the tiny house neighborhood.
There also are various ways to handle ownership.
A plat is made, so people may own the land under the tiny house, or treat it similar to a mobile home park where the “lots” are leased from the property owner but another person owns the house. Finally, a property owner can do a layout option but maintain
ownership of the houses and rent them all out.
A tiny house is defined as a house placed on a permanent foundation, hooked up to utilities. The maximum square footage in 649 square feet.
For ADUs or the secondary house, they may be up to 864 square feet or 60% of the main house square footage — whatever is less. The aesthetics on the ADUs include the structures must be “architecturally harmonious with the main residential structure.”
The areas suggested for these to be constructed in the comprehensive plan is undeveloped areas, including the outside 1/2 mile of the city’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction.
Council members asked a series of questions. For ADUs, they will be hooked up to the main house’s water and sewer and electric, but they will have their own electric meter.
Basements aren’t mentioned and it is anticipated there won’t be any. The tiny houses also require a minimum 5-foot setback from property lines.
One person from the public, Charlene Schaible of Norfolk, asked questions. She asked if the tiny homes had to be lived in or if they could be rented out similar to a motel.
Grimes said up to 10% of the houses in a development could be rented out short-term — 30 days or less.
Renting out a house like a motel would be a commercial venture and would require commercial zoning, she said.
Conducted a public hearing to consider an amendment to enact a portion to city code to create a "Tiny House District" to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.
