An open house at the city council chambers Tuesday evening provided an opportunity for citizens to learn about potential new projects, while also allowing the city to gain valuable feedback from the community.
With proposals in the works to overhaul the police precinct, repair the city’s roads, make major additions to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and build a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park, there was plenty to be discussed during the open-discussion event from 4 to 7 p.m.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller presided over the presentation for the police department’s requests for expansion of its headquarters.The precinct, which was constructed in 1987, has been plagued by a lack of space, according to Miller.
He said the cramped conditions have led to a glut of issues, including an overflow of stored evidence, having just one shower to accommodate more than 40 officers and a drug packaging room that doubles as a lunch hall.
“We’ve never asked for everything … we’ve always said, ‘We’ll make it work,’ ” Miller said. “(It’s gotten to the point) where we’re busting at the seams and I need to ask the council to do something because we’re just out of space.”
Miller said the department’s approach is to provide a detailed list of exactly what it needs and determine the needed budget from there, as opposed to the philosophy employed in the 1980s, when the department was allotted a certain amount of funding by the city and had to work within the given constraints.
Also among the city’s more concrete concerns is the maintenance of its roads. Steven Rames, city engineer and public works director, made an appearance Tuesday evening alongside streets manager Will Elwell, with the two providing an update on a number of planned repairs and renovations to existing streets and intersections.
Elwell said the street division has a 1-to-10-year plan for repairing portions of almost all of the city’s intersections depending on the funding it can procure, with total costs potentially exceeding $4.5 million.
They also gave an update on the ongoing construction along Benjamin Avenue, which is now three weeks behind schedule because of various obstacles, including weather conditions and trouble with utility lines, and likely won’t be done before the school year begins.
More underwater activities might be coming to Norfolk as the parks and recreation department unveiled a plan for a new indoor aquatics center at Winter Park, with recreation aquatics supervisor PJ Evans and parks and recreation director Nathan Powell presiding.
The plan would call for a large recreational pool as well as a separate competition pool that could house the city’s swimming programs for meets. It also included the potential for multiple interchangeable features, including a lazy river, rock-climbing wall over water, an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course that would hang down from the ceiling and a zipline.
According to Powell, the parks and recreation department hopes to get community members’ feedback on which options would be most desirable, while also working within the constraints of the funding ultimately provided, which has yet to be determined.
The approach taken by senior landscape architect Darren Varner for the renovations to Ta-Ha-Zouka park followed a similar methodology. Varner’s presentation, displaying a sprawling map of the park, showed various potential additions that could be brought to the park.
Those included a flood-control reservoir, vastly expanded parking and the addition of multiple new baseball fields to the park’s empty northern lot, as well as overhauling the existing fields.
Much like the proposed aquatic center, Varner said many of the proposed features for the park would come down to a combination of available funding and community interest, although he said there was a priority on upscaling the fields and expanding parking.
Rames said the impetus for all of the proposed changes boils down to the city’s desire to continue expanding and generating interest in the city, both among businesses and young people.
“That is literally what all the changes are (for),” Rames said. “We want to … provide an environment where businesses want to come and people can find their partner and create families and stay out here in Norfolk.”