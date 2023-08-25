City offers one- and six-year street plan proposal

Norfolk city officials hosted a one- and six-year street improvement plan meeting for the community on Thursday afternoon at the Norfolk Public Library. During the meeting, officials discussed street project priorities, a schedule for those projects and how they would be funded.
Seven Norfolkans attended the hourlong meeting, along with four city staff members. The meeting was required as part of guidelines for the city to receive city highway allocation funds, which will play a big part in funding the projects.
Steven Rames, the city’s director of engineering, said the funds are available to Nebraska cities for the one- and six-year projects on an annual basis, but that there are specific timelines and a set of standards for how those funds may be obtained.
Overall, the total price tag for the planned street improvement project in the coming years is about $25.3 million, with about $4.9 million in projects expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023-24. There are also $5 million in community-driven street repairs planned, which includes concrete repairs, mill and overlay work as well as curb and gutter repairs.
Another critical project to be addressed in the plan is the addition of LED stoplights in the downtown area. Rames said the new light system would cost the city about $300,000 to install but would save about $50,000 per year in energy and operating costs. The LED system also will feature sensors to more closely monitor pedestrian traffic at intersections, and it can even sense if there is foot traffic in an intersection before the light changes.
At the meeting, attendees also were provided with financial documentation on the repair and improvement projects and had the opportunity to look at the maps that city officials created that identify street needs in the community. Those who attended the session also were given a survey of more than 70 potential street projects as part of the one- and six-year plan and asked to identify their top 20 priorities. Rames said the survey also would be distributed to the community in about three weeks at a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5.
City council members will take up the one- and six-year plan at their scheduled Monday, Sept. 18, meeting, and a resolution on the plan is expected to be adopted. The plan must be adopted no later than Saturday, Sept. 30
Update on Benjamin and First Street
Rames also offered a brief update on the Benjamin Avenue and First Street projects. While there have been a few delays on those projects, Rames said he expects them to be completed this year, as planned. Rames added that he believes that First Street will be fully open to traffic by the end of September.
Rames said that overall, he is pleased with the projects, although there have been moments of frustration along the way, most of those coming from the unexpected scope of work issues and labor shortages among contractors.
Look for more details about the Sept. 5 public hearing on the one- and six-year plan projects in the coming days.