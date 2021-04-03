The Norfolk Solid Waste Division is lending a hand to residents to make spring cleaning a little easier.
From Friday, April 9, to Thursday, April 22, the city will provide a two-week “Spring Cleanup” period for residents to bring old appliances for disposal.
Some items may be disposed of for free, and some will require a fee, depending on the type of product.
Appliances and items that will be accepted for free are:
— Refrigerator/freezer
— Window air conditioner
— Dehumidifier
— Stoves
— Ovens
— Clothes washer and dryer
— Furnace
— Microwave
— Hot water heater
— Trash compactor
— Vending machine
— Lawn mower
— Bicycle
— Auto batteries (cases must not be broken)
*Note; Empty all appliances of waste, NO food or clothes are allowed.
Items NOT accepted during spring clean-up:
— Radioactive
— Oil filters/paint cans/aerosol cans
— Compressed cylinders and vessels. (Water Softener tanks, Propane tanks, fire extinguishers, refrigerants, oxygen, acetylene, argon etc.)
— Light ballasts
— Transformers
— Anything that contains PCB or mercury
— Anything that contains asbestos
*Note: Anyone dumping prohibited items will be subject to prosecution, cameras in use.
Items with disposal fee during Spring Clean-Up:
— Plastic dishwashers (usually “built-ins”)
— Trash
— Tires
— TV/computers
Yard items with disposal fee during Spring Clean-Up:
— Painted or treated wood, posts, railroad ties
— Any type of landscape rocks or cloth/plastic
— Yard waste containing trash
Yard waste and brush is now accepted at no cost to the residents of Norfolk. Bypass the scale and go directly to the unloading area by following the signs. There are two areas for disposal, one for yard waste which includes grass, leaves, flowers and garden plants. The other area is for brush, bushes and tree trimmings. This does not include landscape timbers, sod, rocks, dirt, edging or fabric.
All commercial or out of town customers must still enter the scale and pay for disposal.
The Norfolk Transfer Station’s normal hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. Yard waste area will be open additional hours for the summer of 2021; Saturdays until 4:30 p.m. and Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. The Transfer Station is located at 600 E. Monroe Avenue. During this “Spring Clean-Up,” residents are asked to bypass the weigh scale and follow the signs to the designated areas with accepted items. All customers with items that have a fee must enter on the scale.
If you have questions or would like additional information, please contact the solid waste division at 402-844-2230.