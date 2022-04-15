Community award to Plainview

Accepting the award from front left is Becky Vogt (UNL), Chris Rasmussen (Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Deb Pahling (Nebraska Department of Economic Development), Dr. Mary Dougherty (Plainview LB840 Board), Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Brian Schlote (Plainview Mayor), Susan Norris (Plainview/Pierce County Economic Development, Daniel Janke (USDA Rural Development, Courtney Retzlaff (Plainview City Clerk); back row from left Charlotte Narjes (UNL), Marilyn Schlake (UNL), Jeremy Tarr (Plainview City Administrator), Tyler Sanne (Plainview City Council) and Robert Smith, Plainview City Council. 

 Courtesy photo

PLAINVIEW — Lt. Gov. Mike Foley visited Plainview on Thursday to present local officials and economic developers with the 2022 Governor’s Showcase Community Award.

The award is presented to one Nebraska community each year during the annual celebration of Community Development Week, in recognition of outstanding achievements in local and economic development over the previous five years.

“Plainview sets a shining example of what can be achieved when a community is able to band together, rally around a clear vision and execute on concrete goals for a brighter future," Foley said. "Our congratulations to Plainview's leadership, as well as each and every one of its citizens, for a job well done. The entire community should be proud of what they have built together as a team. We look forward to seeing what else Plainview has in store." 

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation earlier this month proclaiming April 11-15 as Community Development Week in Nebraska. Coinciding with National Community Development Week, the event is about celebrating the people and projects that make quality-of-life enhancement and economic growth possible across Nebraska.

In particular, the weeklong event highlights the contribution of the federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs toward making community betterment projects achievable.

Local leaders were on hand to accept the Governor’s Showcase Award on behalf of the City of Plainview.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award,” said Susan Norris, director of economic development for the City of Plainview & Pierce County Economic Development. “It takes everyone working together toward a common goal and vision to achieve success. Watching Plainview transform and grow over the last five years due to strong collaborative partnerships ... has been exciting.

“The smart growth strategy that was developed as a result of those partnerships helped us achieve our goals for growth, housing, economic development and placemaking faster than we thought possible.”

Plainview’s accomplishments over the past five years are evidence of strong determination by local leaders and residents alike to confront local challenges and pursue opportunities for growth head-on.

“Plainview is a great place to raise a family; our strength is in our citizens,” said Jeremy Tarr, Plainview city administrator. “We have active board members and passionate volunteers that dedicate their time to Plainview. They are the backbone of our community.”

Before 2017, there were 11 vacant or abandoned buildings in Plainview’s downtown business district. Since November of the same year, 13 downtown buildings have been sold to house new businesses, and there are no vacancies. Eighteen new businesses, on top of two expansions, have resulted in the creation or retention of 60 jobs.

In addition, Plainview successfully received a Community Development Block Grant in 2020 for downtown revitalization that will produce new storefronts and a more vibrant atmosphere within the city’s bustling commercial district.

In 2019, Black Hills Energy chose Plainview as the location for its new, 3,000-square-foot regional service center. This involved the purchase of 5 acres of land; the facility houses four permanent office staff while being utilized by an average of 20 service technicians from across Northeast Nebraska on a weekly basis.

On the housing front, six new homes have been constructed in recent years, with four townhomes under development, thanks in part to support from a federal workforce housing grant. The city also is working with developers to purchase land for four multi-unit rental duplexes and 16 single-family homes. Other housing developments include the remodeling of two apartment buildings that transitioned to new ownership in 2021.

When it comes to quality of life, Plainview continues to make big strides. For example, Chilvers Park has been refurbished with new playground equipment, picnic shelters, volleyball courts, a new communal fire pit and numerous other amenities. In November of last year, the city embarked on a capital campaign for a new community center, which will not only provide new indoor space for events, sports and fitness, but will enable new options for early child care education.

In that vein, the city saw the opening of Haly’s Happy Hearts Daycare in 2021 and is now exploring the construction of an early childhood education center for 70 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

Other new developments include new dentistry, medical, mental health, pharmacy and nursing programs that have recently debuted in Plainview.

