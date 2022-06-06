O’NEILL — “Oh Rowan tree, oh Rowan tree, thou’lt aye be dear to me.”
A bagpiper sounded this old Celtic melody through the streets of O’Neill on Saturday afternoon, leading the Irish, plus a few Irish wannabes, to the Holt County Courthouse. There they unveiled the latest addition to the town — a statue of its founder, John C. O’Neill.
According to Irish tradition, the Rowan tree provided protection against evil spirits. No evil spirits were on hand Saturday afternoon in O’Neill, however, only those who had come to celebrate a project rooted in 2017.
Similar to the magical, mythical pied piper of Hamelin, bagpiper Steve Sexton led the group of townspeople who had gathered at the Handlebend Building on Main Street to the Courthouse Square.
Sexton was accompanied by the O’Keefe Honor Guard of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Father Flanagan Division 1, Omaha. An Irish American Fraternal Organization, the order was founded in New York City in 1836.
Wearing traditional kilts, they lent an air of charm and authenticity to the occasion, heading the procession, which included descendants of John C. O’Neill.
A native of Ireland and veteran of the American Civil War, O’Neill directed settlers, many of them of Irish origin, in 1874 to the Elkhorn Valley site that now bears his name. He died and was buried in Omaha when only 43 years old.
The Omaha Hibernians place a wreath on his grave every year on St. Patrick’s Day, said their president, Tim Lonergan. It was only fitting then, that they drive 3 1/2 hours to take part in the O’Neill celebration.
Few photographs of O’Neill exist, and those that do were copied a number of times, from varying views and impressions. However, sculptor Herb Mignery was able to utilize those when creating the new bronze statue.
Mignery said he was honored to be commissioned to create the new statue. The request came initially from Lois Schaffer, 93, past mayor of O’Neill. She had toured the Mignery Sculpture Garden and its 39 western bronzes, all designed by Herb Mignery, on the grounds of the Wheeler County Courthouse in Bartlett.
“Why don’t we get something like that for O’Neill?” Schaffer said to Natalie Butterfield, president of the Fenian Women’s Auxiliary, the name of which derives from a legendary band of Irish warriors.
“If you say something like that to Natalie, it’s like a bomb going off,” Schaffer said.
Both knew that Mignery should be the one to create a statue of John O’Neill.
Butterfield contacted Mignery and the project was soon underway. Schaffer began by directing memorials given at the death of her late husband to the $60,000 project. Fundraising efforts, severely curtailed by the COVID pandemic, were boosted with a $25,000 tourism grant awarded through the Holt County Visitors Committee.
In addition, 508 inscribed bricks were sold, forming a plaza for the sculpture. Orders for bricks came from 28 states, as well as Canada, England and, of course, Ireland.
The plaza formed a backdrop for Saturday afternoon’s program as Schaffer unveiled the bronze. Three of John O’Neill’s descendants were among those present: Siblings Ellen Messinger and Dana Messinger, both of California, and Grete Phillips of Kansas. Only Phillips had visited O’Neill before. All of their lives, the three had heard about O’Neill and his exploits, primarily from their grandmother, Grace Margaret O’Neill, a granddaughter of John O’Neill.
“We talked about him all the time,” Ellen Messinger said. “It’s nice to actually walk the ground where he did. We now have a real sense of belonging, knowing where our people came from.”
In addition to Mignery’s and Butterfield’s remarks during the program, other speakers included Bill Tielke, chairman of the Holt County Board of Supervisors; and Pam Miller, vice president of the Fenian Women’s Auxiliary.
O’Neill Mayor Scott Mennish gave an invitation to the family of John O’Neill to “come back often.”
As the day began with the sound of bagpipes, it ended with Irish music by Danny Leger and the Omaha band Easter Rising. In between, vocalist Kay Carraher Stepp gave those in attendance an old and melodic Irish blessing.
“May the road rise to meet you,” she sang. “May the wind be always at your back, and may the sun shine warm upon your face.”
John C O’Neill is buried at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha.