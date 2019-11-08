Raising Cane’s in Norfolk and a local couple have been selected for the 2019 Business and Residential Green Leaf Awards
Gale Bender, City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board co-chairman, presented the awards at Monday’s city council meeting.
For the past eight years, the tree board has presented the Green Leaf Award to a business, and more recently a residence, that has exceptional landscaping based on nominations submitted from August through September. The winners of both the residential and business Green Leaf Awards are chosen based on what can be seen from the street, or “curb appeal,” and the incorporation of trees in some way. Nominations may be made by property owners, citizens or members of the tree board.
This year, the tree board received 11 nominations — three businesses and eight residences. Ultimately, the board members selected Raising Cane’s at 1150 S. 13th St. for the Business Green Leaf Award and Jay and Brenda Fleecs at 3006 Golf View Drive for the Residential Green Leaf Award.
“It was a difficult decision for the board members to make,” Bender said, “but these are the two that we chose.”
The other businesses and residences nominated for the award will be receiving letters in the mail acknowledging their efforts. The tree board hopes to see their names show up in the nomination pool again next year.
Past winners of the Green Leaf Award include: Women’s Health of Northeast Nebraska (2011); Sunset Plaza Mall (2012); Stratton, Delay, Doele, Carlson and Buettner, PC (2013); Faith Regional Health Services (2014); Northeast Community College and Bob and Nancy Boe (2015); Deets HomeStore and Marsha Eckert (2016); McDonald’s on Riverside Boulevard and Dennis Collins (2017); and Immaculata Monastery and Ron and Carol Krutsinger (2018).
The tree board is grateful for the efforts, dedication and investment that citizens have placed in their landscaping as it helps beautify and enhance the city. The board will be accepting nominations again next summer.