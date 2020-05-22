2020 in 2020 NDN

Thanks to a variety of partnerships and citizen engagement, the goal of distributing and planting 2,020 trees in Norfolk in 2020 was exceeded in just under three months.

The 2020 in 2020 campaign, introduced in February, included the Community Tree Recovery, a program of the Arbor Day Foundation and the emerald ash borer grant program from the Peter Kiewit Foundation, which provided 250 free trees to Norfolkans for planting at their residences. The City of Norfolk and Johansen’s Greenhouse coordinated efforts for the weeklong distribution in late April.

More tree activities and distributions were made possible by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, Aftershock, Children of the Trees, The Zone, Norfolk Public Library, Norfolk Area Chamber, Norfolk Now and participating businesses. Altogether, more than 2,075 trees were distributed and planted. The city recreation department will continue planting trees in parks and public areas throughout the spring and also during the fall.

“Norfolkans blew past our goal, even more quickly than we anticipated,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “I really appreciated seeing so many families and children engaged in tree planting together. As it turns out, a silver lining of the last few weeks is people getting outdoors and improving their living spaces with new plantings. As they grow, kids see their trees grow, and it’s a great life lesson. Trees are an important part of building a better community.”

Tags

In other news

As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared

As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared

As lockdowns ease across the United States, millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day. But public health officials are still concerned that if people congregate in crowds or engage in other risky behavior, the long weekend could cause the corona…

US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs

US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Farmers across the nation leaned more heavily upon the federal government last year to finance their agricultural operations amid low commodity prices and trade disputes, and more of the money they borrowed is now delinquent.

Nebraska to loosen more coronavirus restrictions in June

Nebraska to loosen more coronavirus restrictions in June

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will let bars, zoos, movie theaters and swimming pools reopen and allow small concerts and auctions to resume on June 1 in all but four hard-hit counties, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday as the number of coronavirus deaths continued to rise.