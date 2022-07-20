With the Benjamin Avenue project reported to be three weeks behind schedule, that left many parents and community members wondering what traffic would look like during the approaching school year.
At an open house Tuesday evening, Colin Karst, the project manager for BX Construction, said the three-week delay happened because of complications with the utility work along Benjamin Avenue. They also lost time during the week of the Fourth of July because of the weather.
“So we're working with the middle school on a plan for traffic accessibility for student pickup and student drop-off,” Karst said. “We've met with them the last couple of days to get our hands around where we're going to be at the time and what things are going to look like.”
Norfolk Middle School is located at the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and First Street. The construction next to the middle school was originally planned to be finished before the start of the school year.
According to Karst, the new plan is to switch the current two-lane traffic into the south lanes near Norfolk Middle School. Traffic would be shifted the week that school starts, which is on Thursday, Aug. 11.
“It is going to be a push for us to be able to do that,” Karst said. “... once we start doing these turn lanes, we're going to work from east to west.”
Karst said the construction team plans to have all four lanes open again toward the end of September for Norfolk Middle School pick-up and drop-off.
Another educational institute, Northeast Community College, is also located near the construction zone for the Benjamin Avenue project. However, Karst said traffic delays are less likely to happen around the community college.
“We're stopping at First Street, (where) school gets going for the middle school. It has a tendency to back up pretty far to the west,” Karst said. “I don't know how far it backs up to the east — I don’t think it gets as far.”
Northeast Community College is located at 801 E. Benjamin Ave, which is about half a mile away from Norfolk Middle School.
Troy Uhlir, the owner of the Burger King off of Benjamin Avenue, provided additional comments about the construction work and the delays in the project’s schedule.
“I appreciate your work …,” Uhlir said. “Some of the things that I get asked all the time are ‘Have they been working on it?’ Well, you have utilities where you don't see that work (being done) necessarily, because they're sitting on either end and pushing the line.”
Uhlir said his store sales are down by 60% since construction started. However, he expressed gratitude toward Karst and the other construction crew members for their open communication.
“So it's not painless, but it's not as painful,” Uhlir said.
According to Karst, another open house for the Benjamin Avenue project is planned before school starts.
“Well, we're gonna do everything we can to get ourselves back on track,” Karst said. “We got work that's in front of us for us to complete now.”