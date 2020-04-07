City of Norfolk logo NDN

Spring cleaning just got easier.

The City of Norfolk will provide a two-week Spring Clean-Up period from April 10-23. During this time, residents may bring old appliances and clean concrete to the Norfolk Transfer Station for disposal.

Some items may be disposed of for free, depending on the type of product. Concrete and brick cannot be dirty or have rebar sticking out.

The appliances that may be disposed of for free are:

— Refrigerators and freezers

— Window air conditioners

— Dehumidifiers

— Stoves and ovens

— Clothes washers and dryers

— Furnaces

— Microwaves

— Hot water heaters

— Trash compactors

— Vending machines

— Lawn mowers

— Bicycles

— Auto batteries with intact cases

All appliances must be emptied of waste, food and clothes before disposal.

The items that may be disposed of for a fee are:

— Plastic dishwashers

— Trash

— Tires

— TVs and computers

— Painted or treated wood

— Landscape rocks, plastic or cloth

— Yard waste containing trash

Regular yard waste and brush are accepted at no cost.

Items that are not accepted are:

— Anything radioactive

— Oil filters, paint cans and aerosol cans

— Compressed cylinders and vessels.

— Light ballasts

— Transformers

— Anything containing PCB or mercury

— Anything containing asbestos.

