The City of Norfolk has announced that Sean Lindgren has been named the next fire marshal.
Lindgren has an extensive career in civil service, starting out as a firefighter and paramedic for Norfolk before moving to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office where he served in various roles for 13 years.
“I am incredibly proud and honored for the opportunity to be part of the team at the Norfolk Fire Division and the City of Norfolk. I look forward to serving this great community and the people that live, work, and visit here. Thank you to my wife and sons for their ongoing support and encouragement, none of this would be possible without it,” said Lindgren.
Lindgren has also spent the last nine years as a reserve firefighter for Norfolk and, since 2011 has obtained a certified fire inspector certification awarded by the National Fire Protection Association.
“The Norfolk Fire Division is looking forward to bringing Sean Lindgren aboard as the next fire marshal for the City of Norfolk. Sean possesses a wealth of knowledge in the fire service which makes him a great fit for this position,” said Fire Chief Tim Wragge. “Current fire marshal Terry Zwiebel, who will be retiring this July, has been instrumental in establishing relationships within the City of Norfolk and educating the public in fire prevention. We have no doubt that Sean and Terry will together create a smooth transition as this process unfolds over the next few months,” Wragge added.
Zwiebel is retiring after 25 years with the City of Norfolk.