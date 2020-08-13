City of Norfolk logo NDN

The City of Norfolk tree advisory board is seeking nominations for the annual Green Leaf Award.

The Green Leaf Award is presented annually to a business and resident in Norfolk for their landscape efforts and accomplishments. Winners will be chosen according to what can be seen from the street or curb appeal.

The previous year’s award recipients were Jay and Brenda Fleecs at 3006 Golf View Drive and Raising Canes at 1150 S. 13th St.

Those wanting to nominate a resident for the residential Green Leaf Award or a business for the corporate Green Leaf Award can either email a picture and/or a letter of recommendation about the nominee to Sheila Schukei at sschukei@norfolkne.gov or drop off at 309 N. Fifth St.

Deadline for submitting nominations for the residential Green Leaf Award and/or the corporate Green Leaf Award is Friday, Sept. 4. Awards will be presented to the winners at a city council meeting later this year.

