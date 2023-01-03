MADISON — The City of Madison now offers the ability to access utility account information and pay utility bills and more via FrontDesk, an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place.

With FrontDesk, residents can:

— Conveniently access utility account and usage information, and pay monthly utility bills, and fill out and submit forms online.

— Receive utility bills electronically.

— Enroll in autopay to pay bills each month and avoid late fees.

— Receive important communications, alerts and notices from the city via email or text.

If you are a City of Madison resident, sign up for FrontDesk by going to https://www.madison-ne.com. Click on Create Now to set up your account. For those who would like to sign up for autopay via phone, call 402-454-3412.

Tags

In other news

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

CAIRO (AP) — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.

Steps to prevent equipment, pipes from freezing

Steps to prevent equipment, pipes from freezing

In Nebraska, vigilance in protecting equipment and buildings from severe cold is a perennial responsibility. Not being prepared for extreme cold weather can cause disastrous consequences for municipalities, including the possibility of frozen and burst water pipes, stalled vehicles and gelle…

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.