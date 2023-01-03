MADISON — The City of Madison now offers the ability to access utility account information and pay utility bills and more via FrontDesk, an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place.
With FrontDesk, residents can:
— Conveniently access utility account and usage information, and pay monthly utility bills, and fill out and submit forms online.
— Receive utility bills electronically.
— Enroll in autopay to pay bills each month and avoid late fees.
— Receive important communications, alerts and notices from the city via email or text.
If you are a City of Madison resident, sign up for FrontDesk by going to https://www.madison-ne.com. Click on Create Now to set up your account. For those who would like to sign up for autopay via phone, call 402-454-3412.