CLARKSON — A private hauler rolled a City of Fremont semi-trailer on Monday afternoon near the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition landfill north of here.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the trailer was being taken by a private hauler. The trailer was loaded with garbage.

Unger said the 49-year-old driver was on hard packed gravel, but got over too far where it was soft from recent rains. The driver had to be extricated by a passer-by through the windshield, he said

The driver was taken by Clarkson Rescue to the Fremont hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, the sheriff said.

