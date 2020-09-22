More details were shared Monday evening about the largest community solar project in the state as the Norfolk City Council approved a solar agreement between the city and NPPD.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said at the city’s request, about 1½ years ago NPPD searched out solar projects. A solar provider was chosen earlier this summer for the project, which includes that the solar project will be tied to a battery storage system, he said.
Rames said the solar project would be installed east of the city’s water treatment plan on 49th Street. It will cover about 69 acres and is for an 8.5-megawatt solar unit.
A Black Hills area company will be doing most of the installation, and the main solar company behind the project is from San Diego, Rames said.
That company already has done several projects in Nebraska, which is why it was selected, he said.
The city’s lease agreement with NPPD began in 1991 and has been renewed. It will expire in 10 years.
Rames said one of the benefits of this agreement is even if the city would not renew its lease agreement in 10 years, the city could still maintain the solar project.
“I don’t see any downside to this. I see all upside,” he said.
This battery energy storage system will be a research project for NPPD, Rames said.
So how big is an 8.5-megawatt solar unit?
Rames said that it is enough to handle about 10% of Norfolk’s peak load, which the city is restricted to do, according to the agreement. It also would handle about 12.5% to 13% of the city’s normal load, he said.
Pat Hanrahan, assistant general manager for the retail division of NPPD, said about 8,000 to 9,000 solar shares would be offered to the public when construction begins.
Hanrahan said the shares could be purchased by residential and commercial customers, and some would go to the city.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he sometimes gets asked about the shares. Although Moenning said all the details have not been hammered out, he asked Hanrahan to explain the process.
Hanrahan said typically once construction begins, the city and NPPD will start a marketing campaign to offer these solar shares. They allow customers in the city to sign an agreement to buy solar shares to take up to 100% of their electrical load.
Because there are some large commercial and industrial customers, the number of shares will be capped because one of the big customers “could take everything” and that’s not the intent of the program, he said.
Moenning said he is excited because the project will be the largest community solar project in the state, as well as being the first tied to a battery storage system.
Hanrahan agreed. He said the battery would be 1.25 megawatts and 2.5 megawatt hours.
“It will sit on the same site as the solar (with) 100% of the battery charged by the solar,” Hanrahan said.
The project will be a pilot. It will help to determine when best to use the battery to benefit the City of Norfolk and reduce peak load, he said.
“Can we smooth that solar output, say a cloud comes over or something,” Hanrahan said, “or we can use it to stabilize the NPPD system.”
Construction will begin in spring of 2021, with construction to be completed by the end of the year, possibly as early as the end of the third quarter. That means about one year from now, the project could be producing electricity.
Norfolk is the fourth Nebraska community to be part of the program. Others are Venango, a small community in western Nebraska; Scottsbluff (two units) and Kearney.
Moenning said he also is pleased that the company will offer scholarships to Northeast Community College students who are studying renewable energy. Northeast has the only project of that kind in the state.
There are other reasons to support this, the mayor said. More people want to have renewable energy, it is locally produced energy and the city is allowed to generate up to 10% of its peak load with solar.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the agreement.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Rob Merrill.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: About 12 city staff, two media representatives and about five from the public.
Action Items:
— Approved the mayor's appointment of Ian Todd to the Norfolk Housing Agency board of directors, completing the remainder of a term that ends in June 2025 because of relocation.
— Approved the mayor signing an extension request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on a grant.
— Approved the mayor signing a budget amendment request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on a grant; and an extension and budget amendment request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
— Approved a resolution for the final plat and subdivision agreement of Blackberry Townhome Subdivision.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads, Classifications and Standards.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Jim's Fine Wine & More to serve wine and distilled spirits on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Dr. Kim Chiropractor, 324 W. Norfolk Ave., for a wine and cordial tasting event.
— Approved a resolution ratifying a temporary camera agreement between the city and School District 2 of Madison County (Norfolk Public Schools), allowing the temporary placement of a camera at Veterans Memorial Field press box for the purpose of video-recording, uploading and live-streaming the school's football and soccer
games.
— Approved having staff to negotiate an engineering services contract with Olsson and then bring the contract to council for approval for the preliminary and final design for the sanitary sewer line from Omaha Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
— Approved all bills on file.
— Conducted a pair of public hearings where it was announced the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant has been completed for $425,000 for the skate park, including $104,000 for the city’s match; and $350,000 for utility work on Braasch Avenue.
— Conducted seven public hearings and approved a series of ordinances on all three readings each, updating the city’s building and other related codes from 2012 to the latest codes approved by the state from 2018. The codes cover such things as plumbing, electricity and wells.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance updating regulations for the operation of Norfolk’s skate park.
— Voted 6-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance establishing building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit and registration fees; to update fees for appeal of a decision of a code official; to update municipal solid waste rates and transfer station operating fee; to update water, sewer and wastewater treatment rates and fees; and to remove duplicate listing of police towing and storage fees. Councilman Shane Clausen questioned the amount of $500 for someone to appeal a decision made by a city inspector and cast the dissenting vote.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance to eliminate a reference to a section of Ta-Ha-Zouka Road that no longer exists.