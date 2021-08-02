If you’re living just outside city limits, you might find yourself within Norfolk’s borders this fall.
The Norfolk City Council made plans to begin the annexation process for several areas outside of Norfolk at Monday night’s meeting.
Before any annexations are completed, there will be a public hearing, and any property owners whose lots might be annexed will receive a letter.
The proposed annexation is divided into 25 different segments, many of which include several lots, and are located north, south, east and west of the city.
Mayor Josh Moenning said there are several reasons for the proposed annexations.
“I think there’s a couple of reasons that it’s important,” he said. “To keep a community viable and attractive, it needs to grow, just like any organization.”
Additionally, many of the sections are already benefiting from Norfolk’s services, he said.
A cost benefit analysis showed that in total, annexing the lots will cost the city $254,000. But that study included the Norfolk Regional Airport and surrounding area, which may throw the estimates off.
“Part of that, on the public service side, has to do with fire service and a little bit of police service. It is assuming that whole area down there is fully developed,” said Steve Rames, the city's engineer. “Really, that’s not something that’s going to develop probably for many years, potentially decades.”
There is a net benefit to the city when the airport section is excluded, Rames said.
If land is annexed, city utility services will be extended where they are not already present and police and fire services also will be available, Rames said.
With the exception of the airport section, every new addition to the city would be within 2.5 miles of a fire station.
The council will hold a public hearing over the annexations on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the Norfolk Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.