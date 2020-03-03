The Norfolk City Council approved a purchase to help expand Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and also took a look at special assessment charges at its regular meeting Monday night.
The property at 2310 S. Fifth St., near the intersection of Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue, is a nearly nine-acre plot of land that will fit into the city’s future plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Lyle Lutt, city risk manager, said the area would be important for the park because of parking and safety concerns near the ball fields there.
“If you've been down there at the ball fields during the summertime when the games are going on, the parking can be challenging at best,” Lutt said. “Even dangerous if you're not careful how you park on the streets there and in the ditches with kids running around. This will address that with the plan going forward in the park.”
The property will be purchased for $215,000, which is more than the appraised value. The city already owns adjacent land to the west, east and south of the lot.
The council also had a series of public hearings to discuss special assessment charges, mainly at the Legacy Bend development and also a portion of 15th Street. And several discrepancies were pointed out by the affected property owners.
One property owner on 15th Street noted that her property was charged about $2,000 more than a neighbor. City engineer Steve Rames said there was no valid reason for the difference, and he recommended tabling the agenda item, which the council proceeded to do.
Another property owner, Shirley Oleson, also pointed out an issue, saying the city was ignoring a previously understood agreement that a portion of her property would not be subject to a special assessment, although the difference in charges would be minimal. The council tabled that assessment to look at the calculations again.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the discussions were important because any issues or mistakes could be noticed and corrected.
“This is one of the reasons we have these public hearings, so that issues like these that arise can be discussed,” Moenning said.
The council ultimately tabled three of the six special assessments discussed.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, three; and about 20 from the public.
Action items:
— The city council received a presentation from Dr. Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College.
— The council held a series of public hearings to consider special assessments for Sidewalk Districts 2017-1 and 2018-1, Gap Paving District 514, Paving District 516, Water Extension District 120, Sanitary Sewer Extension District 249. Ordinances issuing assessments for Sidewalk District 2018-1, Sidewalk District 2017-1 and Gap Paving District 514 were tabled. Ordinances for Paving District 516, Water Extension District 120 and Sanitary Sewer Extension District 249 were passed on all three readings.
— The council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the purchase of property by the City of Norfolk at 2310 S. Fifth St.
— The council approved a zoning change from C-2 (Central Business District) to I-1 (Light Industrial) at 332 W. Northwestern Ave. and from I-2 (Heaving Industrial) to I-1 at 317 W. Northwestern Ave.
— The council approved a contract with Mid-State Engineering & Testing for the Braasch Avenue Fifth to First Street project for a total of $21,770.