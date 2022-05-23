Already the Norfolk Police Division building has been remodeled to handle additional dispatch services. That required using some additional space that was serving other needs.
That also has compounded the need to expand the police building from the late 1980s to keep up with the growth of the force and to handle the future needs.
Police Chief Don Miller updated the Norfolk City Council last week during one of its work sessions on a variety of police functions and the space requirements.
Miller said unlike some police departments, the Norfolk Police Division houses four entities — the police department, city jail, regional dispatch center and the city attorney’s office.
“It’s been a really good fit with those four entities under one roof for the time being,” Miller said.
Some said when the building was built and opened in 1987, it was too small.
“Now, 30-some years later, we really, really have run out of space as we try and fix that problem,” Miller said.
Miller shared floor plans of how the first and second floors could be expanded to meet the needs and growth into the future.
The current space crunch has included copiers and file cabinets in hallways, exercise equipment that has to be moved to open a door at times, and no area for juveniles to be for extended time.
Council members asked several questions during a roughly 35-minute discussion, including whether police personnel have looked at the expansion plans and provided input.
The Norfolk Police Division building can house 42 officers, with the expansion making it possible to house 55 officers, Miller said.
During the space-needs assessment, the sergeants were brought in and asked about their needs, wants and what would make it work better. Each group of personnel was asked the same thing and provided input on the design.
Then some “squares on paper” were shared with the groups and more changes were made, Miller said. Now that it is getting close to the blueprint phase, some more “tweaks” have been made, he said.
The Norfolk Police Division currently has 17,365 square feet and based on current police force size, engineers in the public service industry have identified the need for the building to be about 22,806 square feet. There also would be a proposed expansion of seven stalls to the garage.
And based on the projection to handle growth for 30 years into the future, the building should be expanded to 25,544 square feet.
The costs of the expansion have not been determined yet as blueprints have yet to be designed.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said one of the ideas being considered would be to have the voters consider a sales tax or occupational tax. That could pay for the police expansion and other needs, such as recreational needs like an aquatic center. Streets also are a need, he said.
“Ultimately, it will be up to the council to make the determination of how much and when and how that task is going to be implemented, and to present to the voters (on) how we’re going to do that,” Colvin said.
The work session is the beginning of the public discussion that will take place, Colvin said. Town hall discussions and public presentations also will be held as it moves forward, he said.
Some questions also occurred about whether to build a new building instead of expanding the current one
Miller said police like the location. He also invited council members to view the police station and see the needs for themselves.
The expansion would include:
* An area for juveniles where they can be viewed while an officer works on reports. It would include a cot or two, where the juveniles could sleep instead of laying on the floor.
* A place where officers could clean guns, a report-writing area with multiple stations and a separate room for ammunition.
* Two of the three boilers in the original police building have failed. The design would accommodate a third one to handle a future increased capacity.
* A conference room that has been given up would be included in the expansion for the dispatch area, along with additional lockers, dressing area and more than one shower. Also, some additional room for women police officers.
* Expansion of the fitness area, evidence storage room and a room just for evidence processing.
* A multipurpose training area for driving simulation and shooting simulation.
* An interview area, including a place to interview kids and work areas for administrative captains.
“We did everything we could to utilize our space as effective as we could, and still be conservative in how we’re spending the money,” Miller said.
The addition would cover two stories, with a single story addition for the garage.
Some questions also arose, including could the design be such to offer additional room for another expansion in the distant future.
Miller and others said it probably would be at that time that the police would consider a satellite station to better serve the growing city. The current station would be the headquarters. That is how other larger cities operate, Miller said.
No action was taken by the council during the working session.