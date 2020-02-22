Norfolk residents can expect to see a little more green this year.
The City of Norfolk is announcing “2020 in 2020,” an initiative with the goal of planting 2,020 trees in the city of Norfolk in 2020.
Through various programs and partnerships, trees will be accessible to students, interested individuals and families at little or no cost for plantings on private property, and planted in public places owned by the city or school systems.
“Trees improve our community by saving money on cooling and heating costs, mitigating runoff and infrastructure deterioration and enhancing aesthetics,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
The City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board, Beautification Task Force and the mayor are partnering on the “2020 in 2020” effort with a variety of entities, including the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Nebraska Forestry Service and area schools and businesses.
“Working with community partners and engaged citizens, ‘2020 in 2020’ is an ambitious yet achievable goal that will have long-ranging positive impacts in our community," Moenning said.
Those interested in participating in the initiative may contact Sheila Schukei with the City of Norfolk at 402-844-2010. More information about the program also will be released by the city in the coming weeks.